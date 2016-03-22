PPC lays strong foundation for its African business

PPC says its 600,000 tonnes per annum Cimerwa integrated cement plant in Rwanda’s Great Lakes region will achieve full production by mid-2018.

The greenfield plant, near its limestone quarry in Rwanda, is part of its strategy to derive 40% of turnover from the rest of Africa by next year. But this is a few years behind schedule.

"You can’t build far from your limestone, because it is the biggest cost driver," Cimerwa CEO Busisiwe Legodi said last week, after speaking at a regional cement conference in Kigali.

Cimerwa sales volumes exceeded 100,000 tonnes to February. Further sales, marketing, and distribution efforts are expected to improve this. Supplying mainly building activity in Kigali, and cement into markets in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Burundi, Cimerwa is in ramp-up, operating at about 60% of capacity. PPC is investing heavily in building capacity in Africa, and finalising plant-building in the DRC, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe.

It is ramping up production from 8.6-million tonnes a year last year — including Cimerwa output — to 12.7-million tonnes in 2018. This is intended to offset stiff competition in SA and cross-border cement markets.

Njombo Lekula, MD of PPC’s international operations, said last week that East African markets offered opportunities including for cement milling.

Brokerage Momentum SP Reid said recently that African cement trading lacked volumes, and new capacity was likely to force prices down. Growth demand for cement in SA was likely to remain in low, single digits. Domestic margins were further pressured by Nigerian-backedSephaku Cement and Chinese-backed Mamba Cement.

PPC’s cement sales volumes were down 1% for the first five months of financial 2016, even as volumes in Rwanda more than doubled. The company saw significant pressure on selling prices in most regions, with declines of 5% recorded in the South African cement business.

CEO Darryll Castle told the Merrill Lynch investor conference at Sun City that PPC’s new projects would soon generate earnings, but the contribution to bottom line earnings would be "marginally positive" for now.

• Mark Allix was recently a guest of PPC in Rwanda