By appointing De Klerk CE, Arcelor ‘missed chance to transform corporate SA’

THE Black Management Forum (BMF) has criticised the appointment of Wim de Klerk as CEO of ArcelorMittal‚ accusing the company of squandering "an opportunity to advance transformation in our corporate landscape".

The BMF said Mr De Klerk had not made the grade at Exxaro Resources‚ but was nevertheless chosen over two black candidates for the top job.

In a statement released on Monday‚ the BMF‚ which "stands for the development and empowerment of managerial leadership‚ primarily amongst black people"‚ said the move would not "arrest the decline of black CEOs that are in leading companies in SA today".

"ArcelorMittal ignored our offer to engage with them in assisting their recruitment process to find suitable black candidates‚" BMF president Mncane Mthunzi said.

"We further note‚ with disappointment, that the chairman of ArcelorMittal, in his interview on Power FM, confirmed that there were two black candidates that were interviewed and yet they could not appoint any of them.

"Mr de Klerk is currently the financial director at Exxaro Resources (Exxaro) and he decided to leave because he was unsuccessful in his attempt at being a CEO at Exxaro. He could not make the grade at Exxaro‚ yet ArcelorMittal finds him to be the best person to lead their company‚" Mr Mthunzi said.

TMG Digital