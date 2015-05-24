Accelerating adoption of fuel cell technology needs shift beyond platinum industry, says Amplats CEO

ACCELERATING the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology, which has the potential to absorb far more platinum than battery technology in electric cars, requires a shift beyond Anglo Platinum and the platinum mining industry, Amplats CEO Chris Griffith said earlier this week.

In a speech delivered to the annual Platinum Week in London, he said there had to be collaboration within mining and with other industries, including oil companies, car manufacturers, retailers and government.

Demand for mined platinum in recent years has fallen as a result of weak global growth, an increase in autocatalyst recycling and changes in technology favouring cheaper palladium in vehicle autocatalysts.

The price of platinum is currently around $1,141oz from a peak above $2,000oz in 2008.

Anglo Platinum has spent several years researching uses for hydrogen fuel cells in underground power, small-scale electricity generation and motor vehicles. Impala Platinum recently said it would build a 1.8MW power plant at its Springs refinery using platinum fuel cells.

Two important issues that have to be addressed for wider rollout of hydrogen fuel cell cars are bringing down the costs and putting the hydrogen distribution infrastructure in place.

Mr Griffith said the most promising application was fuel cell electric vehicles. If the European auto industry was dominated by battery technology, platinum demand would be only 2.5-million ounces by 2050. But if fuel cell cars dominated the electric vehicle market in Europe, platinum demand would be 6.6-million ounces by 2050.

According to Johnson Matthey’s last annual review of PGM markets, demand for platinum in autocatalysts in Europe was 1.29-million ounces in 2013.

Mr Griffith said motor vehicle manufacturer Hyundai was targeting production of 1,000 vehicles in the UK by the end of this year using the ix35 fuel cell. Hyundai expected there would be 10,000 fuel cell vehicles in the UK by 2020, rising to more than 1.6-million by 2030.

He said Toyota had also recently announced it was launching an equity bond to raise about $4.2bn to invest in fuel cell technology. Element Energy, an energy consultancy, had forecast that fuel cell vehicles could take up to 50% of the new car market by 2050, if the infrastructure were in place.