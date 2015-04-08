Imbizo spawns ideas to revive maritime sector

PLANS to rescue SA’s faltering shipbuilding industry were outlined at a maritime imbizo in Durban on Tuesday.

The imbizo is part of the government’s ambitious Operation Phakisa, which is intended to unlock the country’s ocean economy, increasing it in value from R54bn to R117bn and creating up to a million jobs.

Refurbishment facilities, collating a registry of South African vessels and introducing a maritime development fund were among a list of proposals put forward by panellists about ways in which to revive the ailing industry.

The South African Association of Shipbuilders and Repairers’ Mike Hawes said although it was unfortunate that Transnet National Port Authority had allowed ship manufacturing and repair facilities to deteriorate in the past 15 years, he was encouraged by Operation Phakisa’s recognition of a need to invest in this sector.

He said that because of this initiative, the port authority was now budgeting nearly R1bn for the upgrade of these facilities over the next five years. "At (the) same time (that) Operation Phakisa is pushing for shipbuilding, (the) repairs industry is (going to make) sure we do not lose out...."

Some of the proposals include upgrading and refurbishing the gates in Durban’s dry ports. There is also a push to replace all the dock-side cranes in Durban, Cape Town and East London.

South African Maritime Safety Authority CEO Tsietsi Mokhele said SA had set itself a target of being able to build 140m-long vessels to compete globally. "From the policy point of view, we have taken that decision — but people are still free to manufacture ships above that. We are ambitious, but at the same time we want to be careful about how we get back to this space," he said.

Deputy Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga is encouraged by the progress being made by stakeholders and government entities such as Transnet in making sure the industry is revived. Shipbuilders, especially those of merchant ships, would create opportunities for manufacturers and also seafarers, she said.

Acting director-general at the Department of Transport Nosipho Sobekwa said flagging ships in the country would bump up SA’s rating among other maritime nations.

SA is rated level C. "This shows we are ranked low ... We want to be at category A."

Mr Mokhele said infrastructure was out of date. "Therefore there is a need to fast-track the maintenance of current capacity."