BUSINESS DAY TV: RCL Foods ‘comfortable with Rainbow strategy, but not with results’

MILES Dally is CEO of RCL Foods.

BUSINESS DAY TV: Investors might need the evening to digest RCL Foods, formerly Rainbow Chickens’, year-end results which came out after the market closed this afternoon. They came out with two sets of results, pro forma and then the normal results given a flurry of corporate activity. so on the line now to explain what is going on with the company is Miles Dally, CEO of RCL foods.

Miles let’s get to what you think reflects best the results that RCL has put out and what is the best indicator of the company’s health, because you’ve come out with pro forma results which don’t reflect a whole bunch of corporate deals so just tell us what the key figures are for you?

MILES DALLY: Certainly … it has been a transformational year for the group which is why we put out the pro forma. Quite frankly the key indicators in the pro forma are that we put in TSB Sugar Holdings (TSB) for the full year and as you know we only had them for six months but we paid R4bn for the issue of 350-million shares.

We restructured our existing BEE (black economic empowerment) and implemented a new BEE scheme. We raised R790m-odd in the pro rata, we redeemed the Foodcorp Euro Senior Secured Notes and we acquired the 35.8% minority interest in Foodcorp that we didn’t have.

So if you take all of those activities and you strip them out or add them in for the full year, the pro forma would give us a headline earnings of R385m as opposed to a loss of R332.6m which is a R700m swing … which is why we felt it was so important to put out the pro forma. So the pro forma is the best indicator of the underlying performance of our business if you looked at a normalised full year.

BDTV: Let’s talk about the underlying performance and let’s look specifically at Rainbow which was the genesis … the nub of this company before you acquired Foodcorp and TSB. It’s not doing very well and the operating margins 1.1% you’ve said that this is unacceptable and in fact you are considering taking an impairment against Rainbow should this kind of performance continue. But this is in contrast to some of the other poultry producers which seem to be on a better footing now, so what’s going on?

MD: Certainly there are a couple of things that have impacted the chicken industry and Rainbow. We still have high levels of imports, we still have high levels of feed costs and then specifically pertaining to Rainbow, is the question of injection.

We took a view that we would cap injection at a level that we were comfortable with, that we thought would get the appropriate level of benefits to consumers whereas some of the market does that at different levels and therefore has a relative advantage. Our business is also geared very much to the quick-service restaurants and therefore we have perhaps a slightly bigger cost structure in terms of servicing that sector of the market. So we are comfortable with our strategy with Rainbow but we’re not comfortable with the financial results, and as you say, a margin that’s unacceptable at 1.1% ... but we need to look at impairment on the basis of the poor results but the board was comfortable that at this point we did not need to raise an impairment against Rainbow.

BDTV: How big would that impairment be if you were to raise it?

MD: We haven’t quoted that number but it would be significant.

BDTV: Okay, so what are you going to do to turn Rainbow so that you don’t actually have to take a charge against it?

MD: Firstly we’ve done a number of things in Rainbow where we’re reducing the volume … you’ll see our volume is actually down. We’re trying to get as much of our volume into the weight range that we need to service the quick-service restaurants, where we’ve had a very good relationship and a fair margin for our efforts and we’re also saying that we need to get a level playing field, and the level playing fields will come with no products being dumped in South Africa which is happening at the moment, even though the duties have come in.

As you know that was a general duty originally and so all the product from Brazil then started coming from Europe … now we’re in the process of doing the anti-dumping duties against Europe, but a significant amount of imports still came in and then we need the injection cap to level the playing field, relatively. So there are some macro factors and there are some things that we’re doing internally.

BDTV: What about Foodcorp, especially given a consumer that’s under pressure and we’re seeing this all over the place … how is that doing?

MD: Foodcorp was a tale of two halves in that part of the business performed exceptionally well in spite of the consumer being under pressure and that was our grocery business which houses our mayonnaises, peanut butters and pet food. The problem child was baking and pies, and pies partly through some issues that we had but secondly again it’s a very cheap food product and the consumer that it’s targeted at is under pressure. And baking we had some specific internal problems, and we’ve had management changes there now and we’re comfortable that we’re getting that back onto an appropriate footing.

BDTV: We can’t spend too much time talking about Foodcorp, but perhaps going to TSB which is the acquisition over the year…so you lifted your stake to 100%...sugar is not exactly an easy business and we’ve seen that from the sugar producers elsewhere…why did you want to take the stake to 100%?

MD: We believe that sugar in the long term is a good category and particularly in Africa which is a deficit market and so we are very positive about sugar going forward. Clearly in the short-term sugar pricing has been under pressure, and as you know it is cyclical but the long-term projections both from a volume point of view and from a sugar pricing point of view are positive.

If you just talk specifically about Foodcorp’s results, bear in mind the impact this year was the fact that we only had it for the second six months and the profits are made by a margin in the first six months, we have the off season from January through to March and then we had the impact of the strike which cost us about R69m. It’s important to mention that that R69m isn’t actual strike costs only. That component would be smaller but we were unable to process cane because it went over year-end. We’ll get the benefit of processing more cane in this financial year.

BDTV: So when I was talking about all the corporate transactions … you mentioned the restructuring of the BEE deal … R279m in a pro rata minority share offer, you redeemed Foodcorp’s senior debt which cost you a chunk of money, just on the pro rata offer … you had an initial balance that you wanted to raise of R2.5bn and you raised R790m … is that because the appetite wasn’t there or was this a calculated step just to raise that amount and then you will go back to the market over the course of time to raise the rest?

MD: We went out to raise R2.5bn but in two chunks. The first chunk was what we called the pro rata minority share issue and that was an opportunity for existing shareholders other than Remgro to get their share back to what it was prior to us issuing shares to Remgro for the purchase of the TSB consideration. That was very well taken up so it was about 70% to 80% taken up. The other minority shareholders were very positive. The second chunk, the balance to the R2.5bn we decided to hold off on for two reasons, largely the market conditions, and secondly some of the activity that we had planned we realised was not going to happen in the timeframe that we thought it would and therefore we decided to hold off. But we still have the opportunity to do that.

BDTV: Hopefully we’ll chat at a later stage when we’re not so rushed…