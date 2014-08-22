Delta continues efforts to sell former Australian plant

DELTA EMD, a global supplier of the battery component electrolytic manganese dioxide, said on Friday it was marketing its assets held for sale and continuing its efforts to sell its former Australian plant, following the group’s decision earlier this year to shut shop.

In reporting its results for the six months to June 27, Delta said its performance reflected reduced production and sales volumes, as well as certain costs relating to the discontinuation of the business.

"Good progress has been made with respect to the discontinuation work plan," the group said.

The group discontinued its Australian operations prior to the six-month period, but is still trying to sell the property of its plant site.

Revenue for the period fell to R120m from R171m previously, on lower sales volumes and reduced production volumes. From a R10m profit in the prior interim period, Delta made a loss of R97.8m in the six months to June 27.

The interim results include R89.5m of expenses relating to the group’s discontinuation, including a R30m provision for impairment of inventory, a R40.3m provision for retrenchment expenses, a R6m provision for retention incentives, as well as R3.5m paid to advisors and R1.2m for employee support and outplacement.

Assets held for sale increased to R17.5m and only include the former Australian plant site and non-production property located in Nelspruit. Fixed assets are classified as assets held for sale only when they are available for immediate transfer of ownership, and the group said the majority of its assets required decommissioning before they would be available for sale.

The group was dealt a setback a few months ago when a major North American customer said it would materially cut back on purchase volumes. The company’s revenue from North America, its major market, has shown a decline in recent reporting periods.

Delta said the sale of finished goods would continue during the second half "with volumes similar to the first half".