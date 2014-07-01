Facility management paying off for CSG

CSG Holdings, the AltX-listed contract services company that is widely tipped to raise fresh capital to fund growth and acquisitions, now earns close to 55% of its operating profit from its thick-margined facility management division.

Results released on Monday for the 13 months to end-March showed the facility management hub operating at a 13% margin, squeezing R48m in operating profit from revenue of R372m.

CSG shares, however, were down 2.78% to 175c after the release of the results — albeit on small volumes.

CSG released 13-month results to facilitate a change in the financial year to end-March. This follows the conclusion of the merger of BDM Holdings and CSG Holdings, which saw BDM reversed into the CSG listing.

The 13 months to March represented nine months of BDM trading and four months trading for the combined group.

While financial results from 2013 are not truly comparable, it is clear CSG is satisfied with the facility management division’s ability to meet the growing demand for its services in various African countries.

The smaller mining, plant and services division pushed turnover close to the R100m mark with operating profits at R16m.

The workforce management division remained a soft spot, with operating profit of R24m coming out of turnover of R590m. In the 12 months to end-February this division churned revenue of R450m, but pushed out operating earnings of R30m. This means operating margins have been eroded from around 15% to 4%.

CEO Pieter Dry said the workforce management division suffered due to persistent strikes in the mining industry, as well as uncertainty over the proposed changes to labour legislation on temporary employment.

CSG was now a bigger business with an ability to raise capital, Mr Dry said. "This will facilitate the accelerated growth of the combined group through actively pursuing acquisition opportunities."