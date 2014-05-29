Ivan Clark retires as chairman of Grindrod board

IVAN Clark, chairman of the board of Grindrod, retired on Wednesday after a 37-year association with the company, the shipping and logistics group said on Thursday.

Mr Clark, 70, was CEO of the group in the mid-2000s when Grindrod was rated the top listed South African company and the top global shipping company.

The board elected Mike Hankinson to succeed Mr Clark as chairman, effective May 30.

Mr Hankinson has served on the Grindrod board since December 2009 and has been a member of the audit committee. He is chairman of both the remuneration and nomination committee and the social and ethics committee.

Grindrod CEO Alan Olivier said Mr Clark had shown "outstanding leadership" and played an invaluable part in maturing Grindrod into a global business represented in more than 38 countries.

"Thank you Ivan for the tremendous contribution to the group, for your support and the important lessons you have taught us along the way," Mr Olivier said on Thursday.

Mr Clark joined Grindrod in 1977 and rose through the ranks to become CEO, a position he held from 1999 to 2006, when he was appointed deputy chairman and subsequently chairman when Murray Grindrod retired after 50 years.

With the support of the chairman and a strong board of directors, Mr Clark guided the group from a reported loss of R66m in 1999 to the number-one listed company in South Africa and to the Marine Money International top listed shipping company in the world in 2005 and 2006.

As one of the largest companies in Durban, Grindrod was also the Financial Mail’s top company for 2005, 2006 and 2007, and the top KwaZulu-Natal company in 2005.

The group celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2010.

Mr Clark is a past winner of the British Airways/Natal Mercury KwaZulu-Natal Businessman of the Year title, and past president of the South African Shipowners Association and the South African Chapter of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers. In 2006 he was a finalist for the South African Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Mr Clark said he had a simple recipe for success: hard work, perseverance and a bit of luck. His management style was open and direct, with no bureaucracy.

"As chairman of Grindrod, I was fortunate to see the business diversify, survive a global economic recession and negative world shipping markets and become the substantial business it is today," Mr Clark said.

"I am eternally grateful for having had the privilege of being part of this dynamic organisation."