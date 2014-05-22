BUSINESS DAY TV: Revenue streams from new projects will be ‘very healthy’ for PPC

KETSO Gordhan is CEO of PPC.

BUSINESS DAY TV: PPC is targeting 40% of sales outside of South Africa by 2017. The cement maker also plans to boost production capacity by as much as 75%. And it’s going to be reviewing its dividend policy in light of these plans.

Joining us on News Leader now is PPC’s CEO, Ketso Gordhan. You’ve managed to keep the dividend at 38c for now, but, as expected, you’ve put that dividend policy cover under review because of your big capex requirements down the line.

Presumably that’s part of why your share price took a big hit today. Talk us through the kind of capital you’re putting to work here.

KETSO GORDHAN: We’ve announced five projects and the good news is that four of them in Rwanda, Ethiopia, the Congo and Zimbabwe are now under construction so we have at least started digging up the ground, and the fifth project will be in Algeria.

The total cost of the five projects is just over $1bn, which is a big investment because it’s almost half of our market cap before today’s decrease. We are optimistic that we will achieve the 40% of revenue from outside of South Africa by 2017 and once Algeria, which will probably come online only in 2017 happens, we will have doubled the size of PPC.

BDTV: Let’s go back to those expansion plans for the moment. First of all, what is this going to do to your net debt because that’s risen from R3.9bn to R5.2bn ... a quarter of your market cap ... where would you see that debt going ... how high will it go as you expand across the continent?

KG: I have to explain this. At the peak it will be around R11bn ...

BDTV: So that’s more than double where it is now.

KG: But that’s an accounting number and not a real number. Let me explain that quickly. One is that we take 100% of the debt even though we have sometimes 50% or 60% or 70% of the project. Secondly, 65% of the cost of those projects is in fact ring-fenced project debt so with no recourse to the PPC balance sheet, but the accounting requires us to take full account of it.

So for example in the Congo we will spend $280m and only $100m will come off the PPC balance sheet ... $180m comes from the two main debt funders, the IFC (International Finance Corporation) and the PTA Bank (Preferential Trade Area Bank), and in effect we don’t need to consolidate all of the debt. We need to have a discussion with the ratings agencies and our banking partners to figure out how best to account for that...

BDTV: But you’re comfortable with where it is headed?

KG: We’re very comfortable because the revenue streams that we will generate from those new projects will be very healthy and allow us to de-gear the balance sheet over a very short period of time.

BDTV: So talk us through then what is warranting this kind of investment and I ask because quite a few red flags have been raised about supply coming online, catering to what demand, exactly?

KG: The Congo is the easiest example. It’s one of our largest projects at $280m ... current demand is about 3-million tons and they only produce half-a-million tons locally. Last year they imported close to 1-million tons. The spot price of cement as a result of it being imported, transported a long way, is now about $400/ton. We think the fair price will probably be around $200/ton and we will be producing our cement at $100/ton.

BDTV: Exports helped your sales during this period. Are you presently exporting to these markets where you are building plants?

KG: The export numbers are really only from Zimbabwe where we sell into Malawi, Mozambique and the southern part of Zambia. We don’t export any significant amount from South Africa.

BDTV: Yes, but when it comes to those Zimbabwe operations, quite a bit of risk that you’re having to factor in, presumably on that end ... your headline earnings coming in at 96c, which is up about 50% on last year and it includes those one-off hits in Zimbabwe associated with the indigenisation costs. So how are things progressing on that front?

KG: Zimbabwe is in fact much more stable now because the indigenisation costs have been paid and we’ve settled with the government at 30%. They’ve given us 20% credit for the fact that we have a dual listing in Zimbabwe and in fact, the new project that we’re investing in in Zimbabwe has been done through the same investment vehicle that we have in that country. We don’t need to do a further indigenisation process.

BDTV: Tell us about Algeria ... you mentioned that you’re still waiting for the results of the feasibility study aren’t you?

KG: We will have that in the next three or four months, it looks very positive but you need to dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s so it involves doing a large amount of drilling to make sure that the quantity and the quality of the limestone is exactly what we require. We have some evidence that it’s okay but we need a lot more evidence before...

BDTV: ... and you came and chatted to us about it a while back, last year, and it sounds as if it’s really a steep change for the group, that you go ahead with that.

KG: It will be, yes, because it will be five projects which will double the size of the business and we have both the capacity and the willingness to consider a sixth and a seventh project over the next two to three years.

BDTV: So that rest of Africa expansion plan is looking at picking up some of the slack in the South African market. What is the outlook for the South African market itself?

KG: The South African market is going to be fiercely competitive over the next two to four years. We have both Sephaku and a recent announcement from a Chinese-led consortium to build a plant.

The assumptions that the Chinese investor made is that none of the other players are going to increase their capacity which is not true because we plan to upgrade and modernise one of our major plants and increase the capacity by a million. The second assumption is that we will have 4% or 5% GDP (gross domestic product) growth ... the government infrastructure plan will roll out ... you’ll see 5% to 6% growth in cement volumes.

If that did materialise, then South Africa will begin to run out of capacity around 2018-19. They will only come on line in 2017 so they might have one or two tough years, but clearly after that there is a possibility that all of us will operate at 80% to 85% of our capacity.

BDTV: Do you see all this government spending coming on stream? Last July you called for an infrastructure Codesa ... has anything come from those calls and are we starting to see any acceleration in spending?

KG: In relation to the call there is a lot of contact between government and the private sector. We are beginning to see a willingness to look at different ways of procuring infrastructure with a slightly more enhanced role for utilising the capacity that’s available in the private sector. In terms of the actual roll-out we are now beginning to see tenders coming out for dams, roads, schools and low-income housing. So clearly there is an uptick, it’s not significant, but hopefully the new mandate ... the elections are out of the way, and hopefully we can see some improvement over the next year or two.

BDTV: So while we start to see that trickle through, to what extent is some of the labour strife that’s going on within the platinum belt actually impacting the work that’s coming your way right now?

KG: In the North West it’s had a dramatic impact. We’ve seen our sales drop in the last quarter by almost 20% in the North West. We’ve seen an improvement in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo and some of the other subregions in the country, but clearly the platinum strike is taking its toll.