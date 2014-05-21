Reunert says it will focus on growth, despite slack economy

INDUSTRIAL group Reunert would pursue earnings growth, both organically and through acquisitions, the company said on Tuesday when it released its half-year results to March 2014.

The company said that given the sluggish economy, the task would not be easy. Shareholders were advised that Reunert would also retain its focus on rigorous cost control, effective cash management, and making its businesses efficient.

Last month, Reunert announced the disposal of its mobile unit, Nashua Mobile. As a result, Nashua Mobile was not included in Reunert’s half-year results under review.

The company said by excluding Nashua Mobile, revenue increased 10% to R1.6bn, while operating profit from continuing operations rose 11% to R204.4m. Operating profit fell 8% to R290m when the unit was included.

The industrial firm decided not to renew its agreements for Nashua Mobile to act as a retailer for cellphone networks Vodacom and MTN. The two operators are buying back their subscribers from Nashua Mobile for R2.2bn, pending regulatory approval.

International Data Corporation analyst Spiwe Chireka said the decision by Reunert was commendable. She said that reduced termination rates had put the squeeze on service providers such as Nashua Mobile. "They depend on scale for their continued existence, but the numbers have not been coming," she said.

On Tuesday, Reunert reported normalised headline earnings per share of 237.2c, down 8% compared to the previous corresponding period. It posted a gross interim dividend of 95c per share. Reunert said revenue from continuing operations rose 14% to R3.7bn. Normalised headline earnings per share from continuing operations lifted 3% to 200c.