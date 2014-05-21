Esor stock dives after forecast of losses

ROADS, earthworks and pipeline construction group Esor saw its share price plunge nearly 50% on Tuesday before stabilising at a loss of about 39%, after announcing in a trading update that it expected a substantial basic and headline loss per share for the year to February.

The share closed 40.82% down at 29c, valuing the company at about R114m.

The group said the loss was "to a large extent" a result of three loss-making contracts reported on during its interim period, worth a total of R166m.

Esor, formerly Esorfranki, said it expected a basic loss per share of between 39.6c and 47.4c and a headline loss per share of between 10.3c and 12.3c for that period. This compared with earnings per share of 23.5c and headline earnings per share of 20.5c in the previous financial year.

"In a nutshell, the market is reacting badly to Esor’s trading update, which indicated that, far from any turnaround happening, the group has slipped back into a loss-making position," said AlphaWealth equity analyst Keith McLachlan.

Construction markets in SA are still extremely fragile. They are fraught with labour problems and a lack of new spending, mainly in the context of the state’s national infrastructure plan.

Esor’s civils division is involved in a number of infrastructure projects for Eskom at its new Kusile coal-fired power station.

Some of these had been delayed, including by labour action. To this end, Esor said the group’s liquidity would "remain tight" until all claims were resolved and due payments had been made.

CEO Bernie Krone said the group was in a closed period, but would answer all questions at its results presentation in Johannesburg on May 29.

As Esorfranki, the company recently sold its geotechnical division — the core founding business and only unit operating in the rest of Africa. The R500m sale to global engineering specialist Keller Group saw it revert to its original name, Esor.

Mr Krone said at the time it was not Esorfranki’s intention to sell the division: "(But) we sold our lunch to the biggest kid on the block before he took it away." Keller was a major player worldwide and Africa was its only remaining target market.

"Market reaction is understandable in view of the ongoing series of unpleasant surprises in recent years," said the head of research at Imara SP Reid, Stephen Meintjes. He said Esor had seen a loss in financial 2011 and poor earnings in financial 2012, and "now this".

With Colleen Goko and Nick Hedley