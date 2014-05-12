EnviroServ challenges Interwaste

WASTE management company EnviroServ wants rival company Interwaste investigated for allegedly dumping hazardous waste illegally.

The alleged transgression can potentially increase deaths from cancer, respiratory illness and genetic malformation. Such transgressions attract a financial penalty of up to R10m, 10 months in prison or both, said the Department of Environmental Affairs.

Des Gordon, group CE of EnviroServ, said in an interview last week: " Interwaste illegally disposed of hazardous waste into a general waste site and fraudulently certified it had been disposed of at an EnviroServ site."

Interwaste CEO Alan Willcocks last week confirmed transgressions of legislation by his company. He said two employees in a coastal branch were involved in incidents in which waste was collected from a customer and disposed of at landfills other than landfills where it should have been disposed of.

"These employees colluded in providing incorrect documentation to the customer and to Interwaste as proof of disposal. Although this only occurred in a limited number of cases, it constituted a significant breach of our operating policies and a contravention of legislation," he said.

Mr Willcocks said approximately 200 tons of this waste was incorrectly disposed of at a landfill site not permitted to accept this class of waste.

He said the waste was elemental sulphur floor sweepings generated as a result of spillages during the handling of the product by it client, and was non-hazardous.

"The waste has been independently classified as type 3 — low-risk waste, suitable for disposal to a lined site," he said

Mr Willcocks said the waste was in solid form, easy to identify due to its specific colour, and had been removed.

EnviroServ is not convinced that clean-up was done.

"We requested that Interwaste carry an independent forensic investigation and that was not done. The department should be doing an investigation where this waste was sent to and how it was cleaned up. Rules and penalties must apply," said Raymon Rocher, group strategy and risk mitigation director at EnviroServ. Interwaste maintains it cleaned up the landfill five months after disposing of the toxic waste.

The Department of Environmental Affairs said an investigation was under way.

"The National Green Scorpions are assisting the police with this criminal investigation in relation to the alleged environmental offences," Albi Modise, chief director of communications in the department, said last week.

He said the investigation will look at whether offences were committed and whether environmental harm had taken place.