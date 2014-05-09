Richards Bay catches up after outage

OPERATIONS at the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) are back to normal after a power outage that shut down South Africa’s largest coal export terminal for nine days in early February.

The outage forced the RBCT to declare force majeure on coal exports as a lengthy queue of vessels waiting to load coal built up outside the port.

According to RBCT GM of finance Alan Waller, the terminal caught up on the backlog on coal shipments by the end of March, when the RBCT lifted the declaration of force majeure.

However, he confirmed his earlier estimate given to Business Day on February 11 of coal exports totalling between 1.6-million tonnes (mt) and 2mt being permanently lost for the year because the volumes could not be made up in terms of additional railages to the terminal.

That meant total forecast exports through the RBCT for the year ha d been reduced from the original estimate of 75mt to between 73mt and 73.4mt. The estimated cost to coal companies in lost revenue from the coal not exported is about R1.8bn.

But the terminal’s annualised performance to date shows it is running way below the annualised export rates required to match even the reduced estimate.

The reasons include the build-up of stocks before a 10-day closure of the railway line from Emalahleni to Richards Bay for maintenance, starting on May 14. This is a routine annual event for which both Transnet and the RBCT plan.

For the year to end-April the RBCT has exported 21.4 mt, which works out to an annualised target of 64.2mt.

Despite this, the operating statistics table on the RBCT website reports an annualised rate of 70.4mt. Mr Waller said this was because the RBCT calculation excluded the nine day shut down and based the annualised estimate on 111 operating days to end-April as opposed to the calendar total of 120 days.

The RBCT exported 5.45mt in April, compared with 6.9mt in March and 4.48mt in February.

The March figure was boosted by the "catch-up" effort made by the terminal, while the April figure was affected by the build-up of stocks ahead of the Transnet shut-down. Transnet railed 6.6mt to the RBCT in April, but terminal management took advantage of that to build up stock levels to 4.2mt at end-April from 3mt at the end of March.

If the RBCT is to meet its revised export target of 73mt for this year, then the terminal has to export at an average of 6.45mt a month for the remaining eight months of the year.

According to the IHS McCloskey Coal Report, the April export figures show a marked shift in destination, with exports to Western Europe and Eastern Asia falling sharply, while exports to South Asia jumped.