State water and sanitation spend lifts Dawn earnings

CONSTRUCTION material firm Distribution and Warehouse Network (Dawn) on Thursday reported an 8% rise in earnings for its six months ended December, off a "high base" from a recovery in profits last year.

Headline earnings per share of 41.1c were 8% up on last year’s interim period, driven in part by the growth of the infrastructure division — which benefited from state spend on water and sanitation.

Group revenue in the interim period improved by 17% to R2.6bn, thanks to volume increases, price increases and a contribution from small acquisitions last year, Dawn CEO Derek Tod said on Thursday.

Mirroring the sentiment of other construction supplies companies, Mr Tod said that trading conditions remained tough, with consumers being "financially stretched". In addition, input cost increases had added to difficult trading conditions in "a very competitive market with, in many cases, Chinese product being dumped on the local market".

But Mr Tod said the weakened rand meant Dawn’s competitors were facing higher costs when importing product.

Dawn, which was "about 90% locally sourced", expected "a fair degree of import substitution opportunity for our company".

Dawn’s largest division, building products, "had to operate against extremely weak markets, while our infrastructure segment continued to benefit from the solid water spend in the areas we operate in".

Mr Tod said there had been a clear pick-up in investments in water and sanitation over the past 18-24 months. The implementation of government’s National Development Plan could see this trend maintained, he said.

Meanwhile, while the building segment of the business underperformed, with margins declining from 8.7% to 7.6%, there was evidence of an increase in building activity due to large developments such as Steyn City and the Waterfall Estate, both in Gauteng.

Mr Tod expected margin recovery in the buildings division to materialise in the second half of the financial year thanks to pricing recovery. "We are starting to see some improvements and anticipate more improvements based on import substitution." In the short term, the group’s main focus would be on addressing volume growth in the buildings division, he said.

Dawn’s international operations edged up their contribution to group revenue — from 20% of group revenue at the start of the period to 21%. "We are continuing to expand internationally — we are opening a factory in Zambia shortly and we are increasing our number of operations in Africa," Mr Tod said.

The group expected "sound earnings growth" in the second half, he said.

Electus analyst Warren Jervis said Dawn had achieved a "reasonable result given the environment".