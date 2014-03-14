Evraz stock sheds a third of its value

THE market was mostly tight-lipped as Evraz Highveld Steel & Vanadium plummeted nearly 33% on the JSE on Thursday, a day after it reported an operating loss of R293m in the year ended December, compared to a loss of R854m in financial 2012.

In addition to being the second-largest steel producer in South Africa, with capacity of 900,000 tonnes a year, Evraz, with China and Russia, is a big contributor to global vanadium feedstock production.

On Wednesday, Evraz again said there were matters "that may cast significant doubt" about it remaining a going concern.

It said South Africa’s volatile labour market was "a major risk" to economic stability, and that the economy was under pressure from intermittent electricity supply and "notable energy tariff increases".

The South African unit of London-listed Evraz widened its search for a buyer last month. In March last year its Russian-owned parent flagged the potential sale of 85% of the company to politically connected empowerment group Nemascore for $320m.

That was nearly four times the eMalahleni, Mpumalanga-based company’s market capitalisation of R916m yesterday. Any transaction would potentially also be further severely dented by rand-dollar exchange rates.

Little is know about the Russian-owned company’s relationship with Nemascore. But the $320m offer price associated with a potential transaction was in the context of industrial unrest at Evraz, highly volatile global steel prices, Europe’s still uncertain economic recovery, slowing Chinese demand and significant spare steel capacity in South Africa.

"Following the takeover of Highveld Steel by Evraz (from 2006), its management has over the years blamed inadequate rail transport, lack of local governmental services, erratic power supplies and labour instability (for its woes)," Stephen Meintjes, head of research at broker Imara SP Reid, said Thursday.

"None of these (things) are, however, unique to this company but all in a day’s work for many a South African enterprise," Mr Meintjes said.

He said that in terms of regulatory stipulations, after Evraz took over the company from Anglo American and global banker Credit Suisse, it disposed of the bulk of the vanadium business. "Clearly performance since then must have been way below original expectations. This is, however, an asset, the purchase of which at a relatively low point in the cycle must have merit."

With operations in Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the iron, steel and vanadium maker employs about 2,250 people, and contributes to local communities.

In May it appointed Michael Garcia as director and CEO. He had been senior vice-president of manufacturing and supply chain at Evraz in North America.

"We cannot comment on what is happening internally at Evraz Highveld Steel, but we can say that the steel industry has been under sustained pressure for a number of years now," said Paolo Trinchero, CEO of the South African Institute of Steel Construction. "Demand has been low and input and operational costs have been rising."

He said large infrastructure projects and improved gross domestic product (GDP) numbers had been shown to have a "dramatic impact" on the global steel industry. "The current state of the economy reflected in our low GDP has a direct correlation to steel consumption and steel mills."

Evraz produces steel for mining, construction and engineering markets. It also sells vanadium products into the European market through Hochvanadium Holding, a wholly owned Austrian-based subsidiary.