BUSINESS DAY TV: Upbeat Dawn ‘looking forward to next two to three years’

DEREK Tod is CEO of Dawn.

BUSINESS DAY TV: It’s been a while since we’ve seen companies reporting on a major upswing in government-related work, while confidence in the next six months is pretty rare these days — but both are features of the first-half results for Distribution and Warehousing Network Limited (Dawn). Group revenue rose 17%, operating profit increased by a similar margin and headline earnings ended the period up 8%. Joining me now in studio is the CEO of Dawn, Derek Tod.

Derek, it is quite encouraging to see the results that you posted, specifically from work that you’re doing with government and also your outlook, which we’ll get to in a moment. But tell us what is happening as far as infrastructure-related developments are concerned because it does seem that there is a lot more happening there.

DEREK TOD: I would say that in the last 18 months we have seen a change in the infrastructure or civil contract market and we’ve obviously been seeing it progressively increase. Now one can also assume that there is a political underpin on the basis of an election coming up, but we don’t believe that … we believe that it’s something that has already caused a lot of service-delivery issues and people are striking … specifically in the sanitation and water area.

BDTV: So do you think that is actually Dawn’s luck … success is that you’re exposed to a very particular aspect of government infrastructure … that being around water and sanitation?

DT: That’s certainly where we’ve aimed our vision at, and we know that countries in Africa have also got depleted infrastructure … I’m talking pipelines and systems that need an enormous amount of work, so to go into that infrastructure … civil business was the right route to go in our minds.

BDTV: But interestingly, as we said before we went on air, you’ve not had, since the financial crisis, both aspects of your business working well at the same time. You’ve got the building side of things and you’ve got the infrastructure side of things. Building does seem to be struggling a little bit in this period … tell us what’s going on there.

DT: From a building point of view we all know we’ve got a distressed consumer. There are extra costs coming through to the monthly payroll of the average individual, but we’re seeing building plans passed, moving up in the right direction. It’s no great shakes as yet but certainly there are signs. We are picking up development work in terms of townhouse developments … the developers seem to have gotten a lot more active and it’s not only in the Gauteng area where there are a number of them, but generally around the country there is a move towards those people who are trying to short the inflationary expectation on the building of costs going into the future.

BDTV: What about mining housing developments … you seem to be involved there too … what’s going on there?

DT: Quite right … again there is a big resource grab in Africa. We know that we are very well endowed with resources in this country and we believe it’s a matter of time, firstly, that the mining structure in the country normalises. In Africa, you’ve got a lot of foreign global mining companies that are involved in resource extraction and they are developing housing for their staff and their infrastructures to make sure that they attract the right people.

BDTV: How did you get involved there in terms of supplying the materials for that, and does it mean that if you do one contract and it goes well that you are in line for other contracts with maybe the same company but in other parts of the continent?

DT: There is no question … when we entered into Africa it was about eight years ago. We started with trading companies and a few manufacturing companies and obviously as the guys are going out and looking for opportunities, they pick up these types of opportunities and contacts at mines and they get into these structures. It’s actually quite phenomenal to go … for example in Zambia the First Quantum Minerals in the western copper belt where you actually see every product that you actually sell … in the properties and on the homes that they’re selling.

BDTV: Quite encouraging?

DT: Yes very much so.

BDTV: So you feel that kind of work is going to continue and is that how you’re building the base of your expansion in Africa?

DT: Well it’s certainly part of the way we’re building it, yes. We do three different types of business in Africa … it’s manufacturing, it’s trading and it’s the export of our brands for example, the Cobras, the Iscas Vaal … from the factories locally into Africa.

BDTV: That was up 14% over the period … do you think that’s going to continue apace in the second half?

DT: The interesting part is that the trading element of it is up 26% and if you look at the manufacturing, the overall international structure was 14% up. So if you look at that, certainly from our point of view with the rand having weakened, we are a lot more competitive against most players compared to where we were about 18 months ago … so we see opportunity there.

BDTV: In fact you started off your commentary talking about the overarching macroeconomic event of your trading period being what happened to the currency … a sharp precipitous decline. Normally you say a weaker currency benefits Dawn but it kind of wrong-footed a lot of companies. How did you deal with the currency’s very dramatic slide over the period?

DT: Certainly we had to look at different product ranges based on relative positioning and price points, but from our point of view definitely, as you say, a weaker rand is far better for us as firstly a manufacturer, and secondly a house of brands … So it was just a matter of dealing with the speed with which that decline came through and had to be expressed in pricing. Now it was extremely difficult when you see that between May and June it declined by 11% alone and it’s probably 20% overall for the year. So it’s a very high inflationary uptick that had to be accrued into the process, and to get that done, was difficult.

BDTV: So you had to hold off on price increases, but it sounds as if you have actually now implemented price increases … I think you said three successive price increases and you expect the benefit thereof to come through in the second half?

DT: Yes we started around October and we have consistently worked through the process right up until the month of March, so as the rand is moving, we’ve had to make our moves.

BDTV: But have you seen a drop in volume as a result of people just acknowledging, hey, this is what’s happened to the currency, it just is more expensive and they’ll pay?

DT: What we’re seeing, certainly in this calendar year, is that our factories are nicely loaded firstly … secondly on the trading side we are seeing the volumes pick up. So there are a lot of import substitutions — market share opportunity for our business.

BDTV: So that goes back to my introduction where it’s not often that you see positive news about government and also a positive outlook in one company in one set of results. But you are one of those rare beasts and you seem to be predicting a good year for the company?

DT: Yes, I believe that the next two to three years we look forward to it as an executive team. We’ve got our plans where we clearly would like to build and grow the business and we’re looking forward to the opportunity.

BDTV: We wish you luck in the second half and hopefully the building division starts firing as the infrastructure has.