Motor industry needs African ‘common market’ — Ford

THE long-term competitiveness of the South African motor industry would require an African "common market" to create the economies of scale necessary for cost-effective manufacturing, says Ford SA CEO Jeff Nemeth.

The benefits would be felt across the continent, he said last week.

Mr Nemeth also said Nigeria’s nascent plans for a motor industry would not succeed unless Africa’s trade barriers were removed.

Ford SA has become the sales and marketing hub for the global parent’s sub-Saharan Africa activities, previously run from the US.

Mr Nemeth said his company’s success in re-establishing itself as a major domestic player had convinced the group it could do the same in Africa.

"We have developed new confidence and are applying our successful strategies to sub-Sahara.

"With our experience, we expect to see accelerated opportunities, especially in places like Nigeria, Angola and Kenya."

However, he said it was not enough for South Africa to sell vehicles to the rest of Africa. The continent has more than 1-billion under-served consumers. South Africa, with its manufacturing infrastructure, was the logical base for a broader sub-Saharan motor industry, Mr Nemeth said.

If South African vehicles could be sold en masse across the continent, it would create the manufacturing economies of scale required to be internationally cost-competitive.

Instead of one factory building 50,000 units of three or four different products, companies could come closer to the business model of European, Asian and American plants, building hundreds of thousands of the same vehicle.

Although growth would be leveraged from South Africa, it would not be limited to it he said. There would be nothing to stop other countries creating their own manufacturing or supply bases. If Nigeria, or other countries, could feed off South Africa and become cost-effective components suppliers, Ford would welcome it.

Europe, North America and Asia have all created dynamic free-trade areas, said Mr Nemeth. "It’s helping all of them develop their industries by creating economies of scale. Different countries become different centres of excellence."

South Africa, he said, should adopt a more outward-looking attitude to industrial policy. "Our manufacturing base is small from a global perspective but we can be leaders for Africa. We need policies that will encourage South Africa to reach out to the continent, to drive industrialisation there."

He confirmed, meanwhile, that the separation of Ford and Mazda in South Africa was on schedule. Following their global split last year, Mazda will operate as an independent brand in South Africa from the third quarter.

The two have been managed jointly in South Africa since 1985.