Infrastructure businesses lift Dawn, despite tough conditions

CONSTRUCTION material company Distribution and Warehouse Network (Dawn) on Thursday reported first-half headline earnings per share (HEPS) had increased by 8% to 41.1c.

Revenue for the six months to December 2013 improved by 17% to R2.6bn from R2.2bn, while operating profit improved by 18% to R1.589bn.

"We continued our earnings growth trend, with good earnings growth from our infrastructure businesses, and against a building market exposed to a financially stretched consumer," said Dawn CEO Derek Tod.

"In the short term, the key management focus will be to address volume growth in building. Dawn continues to grow strongly in various regions in the rest of Africa, with scope to further expand on the continent. Against these factors, the group anticipates sound earnings growth in the second half," said Mr Tod.