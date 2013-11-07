Murray & Roberts ‘pursues’ former executives implicated in collusion

MEDIA reports on Thursday said major JSE-listed construction and engineering group Murray & Roberts was "pursuing" former executives implicated in anticompetitive behaviour.

The reports cited chairwoman Mahlape Sello telling shareholders at Wednesday’s annual general meeting (AGM) that "evidence" against former executives was to be tested at a "very strict level".

The group had agreed to pay a R309m fine for bid rigging when the Competition Commission fined 15 construction groups R1.46bn to settle a multiyear investigation into market collusion.

"Our chair(woman) remarked at the AGM that the group is not ready to release the names of any former executives of subsidiary companies, as we are collating and assessing the evidence where these executives have been implicated," Ed Jardim, group communications executive, said on Thursday.

He said Murray & Roberts noted "that they have only been implicated through a Competition Commission process, and not found guilty through a legal process".

"This will be a challenging process, but the group is committed to this process," Mr Jardim said.

He said Murray & Roberts had asked the commission for the evidence it had as to the 17 transgressions the group had been charged with under the Competition Act.

"The group will (then) assess this evidence and take legal advice as to whether there are sufficient grounds for proceeding against these individuals.

"None of the current executives at Murray & Roberts have been implicated in any form of collusive conduct through the commission’s process," Mr Jardim said.

The media reports said that Murray & Roberts CEO Henry Laas on Wednesday, in answering a question posed by activist shareholder Theo Botha, listed four projects affected by collusion that had not been made public up until now.

These were the Coega harbour, the Cape Town International Convention Centre, the Louis Trichardt prison and a mining project belonging to Scorpion Zinc in Botswana.

But the group could not be prosecuted for these by South Africa’s competition authorities, because the 2001-04 time period during which the anti-competitive conduct was said to have taken place was not subject to prosecution.

The reports cited lawyer Charles Abrahams of law firm Abrahams Kiewitz as saying these projects were not part of the commission’s fast-track settlement programme, nor were they subject to civil litigation.

Mr Jardim said Murray & Roberts would not tolerate any anticompetitive behaviour among its employees.

"A consequence matrix for any anticompetitive behaviour has been put in place with immediate dismissal for any contravention of the act."