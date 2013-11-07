Mondi eyes 25% profit rise in better market

MONDI on Wednesday said in its interim management statement, from the end of June to end-September, that underlying operating profit was expected to rise 25% despite scheduled maintenance shutdowns during the second half of this year that will cost up to €60m.

The global packaging and paper group estimates an underlying operating profit of €172m for the September quarter, from €138m in the comparable period last year. It says this comes about as a result of improved market conditions in packaging paper and also the performance of the South African division.

Mondi also attributed the soaring performance in the quarter to contributions from acquisitions completed towards the end of last year.

The company said on Wednesday that, as previously announced, the group’s performance in the period was affected by planned annual maintenance closures at a number of its larger operations.

During the quarter, about half of all maintenance shutdowns scheduled for the second half of the year were completed. These were mainly at the group’s large European container board and uncoated fine paper mills. The balance of the planned closures will take place in the fourth quarter, Mondi said.

"The results again were pretty good. It reflects the general trend over the last 18 months to two years of pricing increasing over most of our (product) grades," CEO David Hathorn said on Wednesday.

"There were no standout elements — it was a fairly normal (operating) environment," he said.

Mondi has seen its share price rocket from about R30 in early 2009 to above R180 now. The group had been able to leverage its low-cost production and distribution model in emerging market economies in Central and Eastern Europe, and also Russia, while becoming about 100% energy self-sufficient globally.

Rubin Renecke, an equity analyst at Kagiso Asset Management, said on Wednesday Mondi’s current energy projects remain on track and the group had announced the approval of a €166m investment in its Swiecie plant in Poland, which specialises in the production of corrugated board and high-quality printed boxes.

"This is a very positive development for one of their lowest-cost operations. (Group) cash flow was strong with net debt decreasing by €83m despite increased capital expenditure on energy projects. Overall, a positive result," he said.

However, Mr Hathorn said demand for Mondi’s products in Western Europe markets, primarily in Germany, was "still unexciting" and the company’s US markets had fared better.

Western Europe and the US comprise about 50% of overall markets for the group, with another 50% coming from emerging European and Russian markets that also produce, sell and distribute paper and paper packaging products to Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The group said Middle East and North African markets had been affected by events surrounding the so-called Arab Spring.

About 70% of the group’s revenue comes from packaging products, with fine, uncoated paper products making up much of the rest.