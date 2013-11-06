Murray & Roberts closes higher on Clough news

JSE-listed construction group Murray & Roberts on Wednesday rose 2.8% to close at R31.25.

This followed the release of an annual general meeting statement where the group said its bid to buy the shares in Australian oil and gas group Clough, which it did not already own, was on track. It also highlighted strong financial performance in the year.

Murray & Roberts wants to buy the remaining 38.4% of shares in Clough for about R4bn. The acquisition gained shareholder approval at Wednesday’s meeting.

"The board of directors is pleased with the level of support received from Murray & Roberts shareholders for the proposed acquisition. This transaction represents a significant step for the group’s long-term growth strategy and positions the company well to deliver increased shareholder value."

The deal is subject to approval by Clough minority shareholders among other conditions.

"Clough minority shareholders will be voting on the proposed acquisition at a Clough shareholder and scheme meeting scheduled on November 15. If the Clough minority shareholders approve the proposed acquisition, completion is expected to occur on or about December 11," Murray & Roberts said.

The group also highlighted its return to profitability, buoyed by the performance of international businesses and gains on disposals of others. Diluted headline earnings per share swung from a loss of R2.61 in 2012 to a profit of R1.32 in 2013.

"The board is pleased with the significant improvement in the group’s financial results and expects the group’s positive earnings trend to continue in the medium to long term, driven mainly by its international operations," CEO Henry Laas said.

When the Clough acquisition was announced in August, Murray & Roberts’s share price fell 5.6%. At the time, Electus equity analyst Gustav Schulenburg said the proposed deal was in the firm’s favour and that he was not sure why there was a drop in the share price.

"We have no idea why there is a sell-off. We could speculate that the market is wary that this buy-out could be at the top of the market in Australian liquefied natural gas," he said.