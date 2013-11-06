Mondi profit soars as market conditions improve

PULP, packaging and paper group Mondi on Wednesday said underlying profit rose 25% to €172m for the quarter ended September 2013, compared with €138m for the corresponding period a year earlier.

It said the increase was mainly a result of improved market conditions in packaging paper and also the performance of the group’s South African division.

Mondi also attributed the soaring performance in the quarter to contributions from acquisitions completed towards the end of 2012.

Releasing its interim management statement on Wednesday, it said, that as previously announced, group performance in the period was affected by planned annual maintenance shuts at a number of its larger operations.

During the quarter, about half of all maintenance shuts scheduled for the second half of the year were completed. These were mainly at the group’s large European containerboard and uncoated fine paper mills.

The balance of the planned shuts would take place during the fourth quarter, Mondi said.

"The results were pretty good again. They reflect the general trend over the last 18 months to two years of prices increasing over most of our (product) grades," CEO David Hathorn said on Wednesday.

"There were no standout elements — it was a fairly normal (operating) environment," he said.

Mondi saw its share price rocket from about R30 in early 2009 to above R180 recently. The group was able to leverage its low-cost production and distribution model in emerging-market economies in central and eastern Europe, and also Russia, while becoming almost 100% energy self-sufficient globally.

Mr Hathorn said demand for Mondi’s products in western Europe markets, primarily in Germany, was "still unexciting", and that the company’s US markets had fared better.

Western Europe and the US comprise about 50% of overall markets for the group, with another 50% coming from emerging European and Russian markets that also produce, sell and distribute paper and paper packaging products into Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

The group said Middle East and North African markets had been affected by events surrounding the so-called Arab Spring.

About 70% of the group’s revenues come from packaging products, with fine uncoated paper products making up much of the rest.