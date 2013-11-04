Sasol lifts veil on new structure to tackle ‘cost creep’

SASOL on Friday provided the market with an indication of its proposed new structure once it completes its organisational overhaul to address what Sasol CEO David Constable called "cost creep" within the business.

In a Stock Exchange News Service statement, the company detailed its new group executive committee, which it said had been approved by the board.

The business will basically be designed around a "buy, make and sell" model. At present, Sasol’s businesses are grouped into clusters around what they produce, such as chemicals or polymers.

Speaking at the company’s annual results in September, Mr Constable said the business was looking at how to become "more effective" and that this would require some organisational change. Sasol needed to improve its operational productivity, "while implementing an effective, simplified and tailor-made operating model".

It is expected that the restructuring of the business, in addition to other operational enhancements, will deliver about R3bn in annual savings. "The programme aims to address both organisational complexity and cost creep at Sasol to ensure the company’s long-term effectiveness and competitiveness," according to the statement.

In terms of the new management structure, Sasol will now have an upstream and business-enablement division — essentially the division which will buy the raw material products for Sasol. A Southern African division and an international division will manufacture the raw material for end-product, and an energy and chemicals division will be tasked with selling the product. There will be the various support divisions such as finance, human resources and IT.

The new group executive committee will be effective from July next year. Over the next six months, Sasol will work on aligning the operating model up to the top of the executive structure. It is understood this will lead to a round of voluntary severance packages and possible retrenchments in the future.

In terms of new appointments to these divisions, Riaan Rademan will run the upstream and business division; Bernard Klingenberg, the Southern African operations; Maurice Radebe, the energy business, and the chemicals business will be run by Fleetwood Grobler. The position of head of the international business remains vacant.

Old Mutual equity analyst at its Electus equity division, Sharief Pansarey, said the move to simplify the business was positive. "For me, the biggest problem with this announcement is that there is a big vacancy in executive vice-president in the international operations. Given that is where the growth will be, especially in the US, to have a vacancy in that role is a concern." He said Mr Constable would need to quickly plug that gap with someone who has substantial petrochemical experience and who would be able to manage its roughly $18bn gas-to-liquids and chemicals complex it will build in Louisiana in the US.

"Last year, we began the process of reviewing the existing Sasol group operating model. Today’s announcement is really this first step in making the company much more fit for the future," said Sasol GM for communication Jacqui O’Sullivan.