Afrox expects Coega facility to spur growth

AFROX’S R1.5bn development programme aims to modernise its operations and make the industrial gases company a more efficient operator, according to MD Brett Kimber.

On Friday Mr Kimber signed a land-lease agreement with the Coega Development Corporation, confirming Afrox’s R300m investment towards a 150-tonne a day air separation unit at Coega.

The Coega operation in Port Elizabeth will allow Afrox direct access to service its manufacturing and health industry customers across the Eastern Cape.

Afrox has air separation plants in Phalaborwa, Cape Town and Middelburg and the Port Elizabeth addition aims to ensure national coverage of products. Mr Kimber said Afrox had to rely on product from PetroSA to service its Eastern Cape customers, and the new facility would improve reliability and ensure "security of supply".

Afrox’s major customers in the region are automotive manufacturers and automotive parts suppliers.

"Being able to produce gas on the customer’s doorstep will ensure security of supply — especially since we have built-in 10-day back-up storage facilities on-site for our oxygen, nitrogen and argon customers," Mr Kimber said.

Afrox expected the facility, which is due to be fully operational in early 2015, to be a "catalyst for growth" for its longstanding business customers in the region, he said.

The new plant will be constructed by Linde Engineering, a subsidiary of the German Linde Group, of which Afrox is a member.

Mr Kimber said Linde’s new plants were 15%-20% more energy efficient than other plants of a similar size. Afrox would be "more power efficient" and would save on distribution costs with the new unit servicing the Eastern Cape.

He said it was "exciting" that Afrox was investing heavily at a time when other companies were hesitant to do so given difficult labour relations and uncertain regulations.

"But we see a good future and we will invest consistently to take advantage of those opportunities that are here now and that will come in future." Other projects in Afrox’s programme include the establishment of the R300m first phase of a centralised business campus near Umhlanga in KwaZulu-Natal, and the recently commissioned R200m air separation unit in Pretoria West. The company is also installing a modern modularised hydrogen plant at its Pelindaba site in North West, which will replace two existing hydrogen plants that have reached full term. Mr Kimber said Coega was "a huge potential opportunity if they can get it right to attract investors". Afrox has existing customers in the development zone, but Mr Kimber expects more to join.

Ayanda Vilakazi, Coega’s head of marketing and communications, said the region’s diversification of its industrial base required investments in essential utilities such as industrial gas, "to drive industrial development through ease of supply".