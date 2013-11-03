Aveng clams up on tender rigging

AVENG, one of South Africa’s top five construction companies, said on Friday at its annual general meeting (AGM) that it would not approach any of its clients to disclose any collusion or tender rigging that may have taken place on their projects.

The company was involved in building some of the largest projects in the country, including building Soccer City where the 2010 World Cup final took place, building office blocks at the Coega industrial development zone near Port Elizabeth, and road projects for the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral).

At its AGM, shareholders grilled Aveng about the fact that while it was implicated in 57 “prohibited practices” under the competition law, such as collusion, it revealed details of only nine of them. This meant that 48 other clients (or projects) remained none the wiser about whether they were short-changed by Aveng.

Chairman Angus Band said it would not be in Aveng’s interests to disclose such practices to its clients.

“We have no embargo on talking to clients when they approach us, but in line with our legal advice, we will not be putting out a list or anything like that,” he said.

Shareholder activist Theo Botha said after the AGM that he wasn’t comfortable with this approach.

“Rather than sitting and waiting for clients to come to them, these construction companies should approach them,” said Mr Botha.

This June, the Competition Commission fined the construction industry altogether R1.46bn for colluding on 300 projects (about R50bn in value), mainly during the construction timeline before the World Cup.

Aveng alone was fined R307m for its role in the scandal.

Sanral CEO Nazir Ali recently told Business Times that the agency was considering laying criminal charges against construction companies that overcharged it, as well as civil action. While investors in construction companies believe the Competition fine would draw a line under this scandal, a spate of new civil actions from clients could hit their pockets hard.

However, identifying the people directly involved in the construction cartel and bringing them to book might prove more difficult.

The hard-hat cartel took part in at least two major meetings including the Road Contractors Meeting and the 2010 Fifa World Cup Stadiums Agreement, and Aveng took part in both of them. With the stadiums, profits agreed on were as high as 17.5%.

In total, these rigged stadiums cost more than R15bn, which makes the margin the companies were trying to achieve through the rigging just short of R3bn.

Mr Band said it would be very difficult to charge implicated individuals for damages, but pointed out that Aveng had taken action against a number of individuals that were personally involved in collusion.

Aveng also suspended seven executive members, and eight resigned because the company withheld incentives.

Eleven other implicated employees went without incentives.

An executive director and senior executive who were implicated in Competition Act violations in other companies before joining Aveng also resigned. Another two people were demoted.

The company’s CEO, Roger Jardine, resigned in August after five years at the helm, saying the commission’s investigation process had been personally very taxing.

