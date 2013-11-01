Strikes blamed for 2.9% drop in October vehicle sales

VEHICLE sales took a hit in October, with strikes and resulting constraints on stock levels being blamed.

Aggregate vehicle sales fell 2.9% in October compared with the same month last year.

Rudolf Mahoney, head of research at WesBank, an asset-based financial solutions provider, said the data show that local sales of new vehicles fell 2.90% year on year to 56,927 units, while exports declined by a significant 15.1% compared with the same period last year.

"Overall, sales of passenger vehicles were worst affected in October, with a decline of 4.4%, while in contrast, sales of light commercial vehicles increased by 0.2%, bouncing back from the steep 10% decline recorded the previous month. This indicates that the effect of the industrial action and subsequent supply shortages should only affect the one month of vehicle sales," he said.

Nevertheless, Mr Mahoney said there were various factors still buoying the demand for new vehicles, including the low interest rate environment and assistance from original equipment manufacturers on vehicle trade-ins.

"Consumer indebtedness does remain a concern; however, and this, combined with sub-optimal gross domestic product growth, is preventing the market from achieving further significant growth," he said.

"While we do not foresee further impact from the supply shortages in the local car market; we do expect overall growth in new vehicle sales for 2013 to remain in the low single digits, moderating further from year-to-date growth of 3.90% to around 2.5%, in line with our previous forecasts," he said.

Most economists expect South Africa’s gross domestic product to grow by about 2.1% this year.