Afrimat posts good results on improvement in market

IMPROVEMENTS in the construction materials market and the inclusion of new businesses helped Afrimat achieve strong earnings growth in the six months ended August, according to CEO Andries van Heerden.

The JSE-listed specialised open-pit mining company reported a 38.9% jump in diluted headline earnings per share to 47.5c, driven by a 38.8% rise in revenue to R931.9m.

Afrimat declared an interim dividend of 11c per share, up from 8c in the prior interim period.

JSE-listed Infrasors Holdings’ results were included for the first time in the six month period, after Afrimat acquired a controlling stake in Infrasors in March.

Infrasors on Wednesday reported an 11.8% increase in revenue to R164.59m for its six months ended August, while profit after tax was R500,000.

Afrimat’s stake in Infrasors has increased since March, and now stands at 59.78%.

Mr van Heerden said Afrimat had benefited from its "growth from diversification" strategy, which was implemented about three years ago.

Afrimat’s mining and aggregates division, which contributes the bulk of group revenue, generated good profitability thanks to increased volumes and the inclusion of Infrasors for the full period for the first time, he said.

Mr van Heerden said Afrimat intended further raising its stake in Infrasors. "Given that we acquired the Infrasors stake with intention of extracting value from its assets, we can better achieve our aim if we completely control the business during a turnaround like this," he said.

The turnaround of Infrasors involved "cleaning up the balance sheet" and turning the business around operationally, he said, adding that there were opportunities to expand Infrasors’ operating margins. The new subsidiary was expected to become "a real jewel in our business" once the turnaround was complete.

Mr van Heerden said there was a "general sense" that conditions in the civil and building construction industries were improving, although confidence indices were still not at high levels.

Drivers of momentum across the business included renewable energy projects, road upgrades, infrastructure projects and low cost housing.

Afrimat, which has operations in Namibia, saw opportunities to expand in the rest of Africa, although the current focus was on bedding down recent acquisitions. Afrimat bought the Glen Douglas dolomite mine in 2011 and 100% of Clinker Group in March 2012.

Mr van Heerden said the company would not rush into the rest of the continent, where there was a "feeding frenzy" among other operators.

He said Afrimat’s net debt to equity ratio had risen "but is still very comfortable at 19%" and the company held a strong balance sheet. It would spend "no more" than R68.7m on equipment replacements and on its new Durbanville quarry in the current six months to February.

Afrimat’s share price closed 3.01% up at R13.01 on Thursday, while Infrasors’s stock jumped 14.71% higher to close at 78c.

In the year to February, Afrimat reported a 34.3% increase in revenue, while headline earnings per share rose 22.8%.

