Selco returns to black as staff costs, bad debts fall

JSE-listed Southern Electricity Company (Selco) swung back into profitability in the year to June, reporting earnings of 4.77c per share compared with a loss of 12.91c per share in the year to June last year.

Selco is a utility firm providing a full range of services in the electricity field, specialising in distribution, management, metering, billing systems and revenue management.

Selco has been successfully operating in southern Namibia, mainly serving the towns of Aranos, Keetmanshoop and Karasburg with electricity, since 2000 and 2001.

The firm said it had requested a 3.25% tariff increase for the 2013-14 financial period, in contrast to the 13% tariff increase of NamPower, Namibia’s national power utility.

The company believed that the tariff level rise would assist it in the future.

"Although this will impact on the bottom line, economic activity may be boosted in the long term on the back of more affordable tariffs.

"The board trusts that southern Namibia would welcome this slight increase in the light of the economy as a whole. Selco’s cost control measures effectively increase Selco’s ability to maintain a stable cash flow and minimised bad debts," the group said in a statement.

Group revenue increased 24.91% to R77.17m. Operational expenditure increased 9.37%, from R25.28m to R27.65m.

The group managed to upgrade its infrastructure to maintain a stable and sustainable quality of supply.

A fair value adjustment had come through, helping the group realise a profit of R2.6m in this year. The group’s gross profit margin percentage was constant at 39% from the prior year, with operational expenses increasing 9.37% from the prior year.

Employee costs fell 2.90% because of the resignation of a senior manager who was not replaced.

Bad debts decreased 90.62% and royalties paid back to local councils from tariffs amounted to R5.88m.

Selco said that its business in Namibia demonstrated a profitable and sustainable business model in the electricity distribution industry where customer base size and volumes needed to be increased to ensure growth.

"Management continues vigorously to explore other opportunities in its business model by expanding its field of the electricity distribution business in southern Namibia, as well as considering suitable acquisitions," the group said.

No dividend was declared in the 2013 financial year.

The utility company said last year that it planned to declare a dividend this year.