Hard times for cement companies

A GLUT of cement in the local market threatens to depress the prices and profitability of JSE-listed companies PPC, Afrimat and Sephaku in the next few years.

Prospects look even worse as a new carbon tax is imminent, which is likely to leave cement producers vulnerable to competition from imports.

Thierry Legrand, CEO of Lafarge South Africa, said the moment was ripe for the government to speed up its infrastructure roll-out, which would assist local cement companies.

The stagnant local market has led cement makers to begin examining opportunities elsewhere in Africa.

“We’re positive about the South African market. We’re expecting a strong recovery next year, with cement sales exceeding GDP. The roll-out of more infrastructure will offer an opportunity. There will also be a recovery in the residential sector as well and this will present opportunities for us.”

Despite the slowdown in infrastructure investment, cement companies haven’t faired as badly as the general construction sector, where the likes of Murray & Roberts, WBHO and Aveng are only now recovering.

The three locally listed cement companies produced good returns over the past 12 months, with the smaller players performing best.

New entrant Sephaku’s share price doubled over the past year, climbing 110%, while Afrimat’s share price surged 53.3%. The share price of the largest, PPC, rose only 6% in that time.

For investors, the smaller companies still represent better value as Sephaku and Afrimat are still trading at a significant discount to PPC, which trades at a price/earnings ratio of 20.73 times.

The attraction to PPC is partly because of its higher dividend yield.

Though it would be right for investors to be cautious about investing in South African cement companies, the wild card would be new revenue coming from international operations.

Internationally, the stock exchange performance of large cement makers has also varied dramatically. The share price of Swiss-listed behemoth Holcim gained just 1% this year, but that of Lafarge climbed 12% while Heidelberg Cement rose 27%.

Nadim Mohamed, equity analyst at First Avenue Investment, said that although PPC was the laggard on the JSE, the company stood head and shoulders above the local competition.

• This article was first published in Sunday Times: Business Times