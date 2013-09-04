Construction stocks stage surprise rally

THE JSE’s construction index rose 3.39% on Tuesday, led by Aveng that gained 6.06% to R28.90, followed by Murray & Roberts that advanced 5.37% to R27.45.

Analysts said Wilson Bayly Holmes Ovcon’s (WBHO’s) surprisingly good financial results released on Monday was the most likely reason. WBHO on Tuesday gained 4.96% to R155, while Group Five — which was the sector’s best performing stock for much of the day — closed 4.3% higher at R44.85.

Sasfin Securities deputy chairman David Shapiro said the gains were a mystery but in the coming months the prices needed to show continued traction in order to suggest good health in construction.

"This is a still a mystery.

"WBHO had good results, but there are still questions about whether they can up their margins. I think the mining company traders are just willing the shares better — the fundamentals really don’t support the gains yet ."

Various construction groups were fined about R1.4bn in aggregate this year for collusive behaviour. There is a possibility of further fines, according to the Competition Commission.

Another reason for the increases could have been the wage agreement reached between the Building, Construction and Allied Workers Union (Bcawu) and construction companies. Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Bcawu downed tools on August 26.

The strike ended on Tuesday.

"The accepted offer allows for a 10% wage increase for categories task-grade one until four and 8% for categories task-grade five until nine," South African Federation of Civil Engineering Contractors spokeswoman Annemie Cowley said. The NUM had demanded a change in minimum salary structures, a 13% wage increase for this year and a 14% for the next.

WBHO on Monday reported a 1.4% drop in headline earnings in the year to June even though its revenue rose 32.9%. But CEO Louwtjie Nel said the local building market was improving.