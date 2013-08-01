Tongaat forecasts large rise in sugar output for the year

LISTED agricultural and agri-processing company Tongaat Hulett said that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority of shareholders at its annual general meeting on Wednesday and it continued to make "substantial progress".

Tongaat forecast a big rise in sugar output for the year, stemming from its South African plantations.

CEO Peter Staude said the "detailed outlook" that the company provided with its annual results announcement published in May remained relevant and still applied.

"All the sugar mills started up well in April and May, as planned for the current season," he said.

"The cane quantity and quality and the mill performances thus far have further substantiated the early season forecast of an increase in sugar production of some 114,000 tonnes to 1.368-million tonnes, with the increase this year coming from South Africa," Mr Staude said.

However, the group said downward pressure on sugar prices continued. In real terms, Tongaat said the world price was at its lowest in many years.

In regional markets, it was also experiencing a period of pressure on selling prices and from imports, as a result of the low world price.

"The updated guidance of 1.368-million tonnes is in line with our estimates for the current year, with the South African sugar business expected to contribute to the increased sugar production and show a significant improvement in profitability," Abdul Davids, head of research at Kagiso Asset Management, said on Wednesday.

"We expect the currency weakness to offset some of the declines in the world sugar price as mentioned in the statement, and are encouraged by the comments about the starch business that are currently earning record profits," Mr Davids said.

In South Africa, the sugar industry had lodged an application to increase import duties. Export pricing to date showed a reduction of about $0.05/lb compared with last year.

Mr Staude said the price levels that the business was achieving from Mozambique and Zimbabwe through exports to the European Union was, on average, about $0.06/lb lower than the levels in the past two years.

"The business is currently focusing a great deal of attention in multiple areas on achieving the best possible outcome in terms of sugar prices, combating import competition and the mix of sugar flow destinations," he said.

The group said action was being taken to eliminate, reduce or postpone costs wherever possible.