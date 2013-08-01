Murray & Roberts’ buy-out bid for Clough knocks shares

MEMORIES of a difficult past in Australia loom large over construction group Murray & Roberts’ decision to buy out Australian oil and gas group Clough.

Murray & Roberts’ share price fell 5.6% to R23.78 on Wednesday in reply to the proposed buy-out.

The JSE’s second-largest construction company behind Aveng, with a market capitalisation of R10.6bn at yesterday’s closing price, announced on Tuesday that it proposed to buy the remaining 38.4% of shares in Clough for about R4bn.

Electus equity analyst Gustav Schulenburg said the proposed deal was in Murray & Roberts’ favour and he was not sure why there was a drop in the share price. "We have no idea why there is a sell-off. We could speculate that the market is wary that this buy-out could be at the top of the market in Australian liquefied natural gas.

"We believe the outlook for Clough is positive with exposure to liquefied natural gas in Southeast Asia, as well as other geographies, and that the liquefied natural gas environment remains a lot healthier than other mining capex at present," he said.

The buy-out of Clough is part of a plan to focus more on energy and mining construction outside South Africa, because these projects offer better returns than larger building projects at present.

"Broadly stated, we have identified energy, oil and gas and power, and mining and minerals as the sectors presenting the best medium-to-long-term growth opportunity, and which will most likely enable us to deliver the returns our shareholders expect," Murray and Roberts CEO Henry Laas said.

Murray & Roberts has made plays in Australia before, not always successfully. In 2011, delays on its Gorgon Pioneer materials off-loading facility sent the project R520m over budget. This was on top of the R580m loss it had recorded in the financial year to June 30 2011.

The Greater Gorgon gas fields, off Western Australia’s Pilbara Coast, contain more than 40trillion cubic feet of gas, or about 25% of Australia’s total known gas resources. The Gorgon project is the largest resource project in Australia’s history and is supposed to add 15-million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year to the country’s annual output of approximately 20-million tonnes in a phased manner between next year and 2015.

Murray & Roberts subsidiary Murray & Roberts Marine was awarded the joint venture subcontract to design and construct the material off-loading facility for the Gorgon Project. The work has been completed.

Mr Laas took over in 2011 and termed financial year 2012 a recovery year, with 2013 and 2014 being set as growth years.

One challenge he has to tackle relates to collusion in construction. Murray & Roberts said last month it reached a settlement agreement of R309m with the Competition Commission.

Risks to the deal relate to the group’s ability to use Clough’s excess cash to buy the Clough shares. Murray & Roberts had planned to use some of its own cash and also to take up some "modest" debt to make the buy.

The group is offering Clough shareholders A$1.46 (R12.96) a share, a premium of 30.9% over its closing price on Tuesday, and valuing the stake at A$449m.

Mr Schulenburg said if Murray & Roberts got over the funding hurdle, it should see benefits.

"The key to this transaction is how Murray structure it and whether they can convince minorities to use Clough’s excess cash to buy out the business because the South African business does not have a particularly strong balance sheet. Overall we think it is positive, de-risks the business from an income and geographical point of view, and should be value-accretive over time," he said.