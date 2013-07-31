Stefanutti Stocks to pay R56m fine in addition to recent settlement

STEFANUTTI Stocks, one of South Africa’s largest construction companies, is to pay a further fine of R56m for contracts falling outside the fast-track settlement process that the Competition Commission set up over industry collusion.

The new penalty comes on top of nearly R307m it was fined in July. It is payable in four instalments, over three years, beginning 30 days after the Competition Tribunal confirms the fine.

The Competition Tribunal in July confirmed R1.46bn of fines in settlements reached with 15 listed and unlisted construction companies.

Stefanutti Stocks said on Wednesday that it would pay R12.55m in the first instalment, and R12.55m and R12.56m on the first and second anniversaries of the first instalment, respectively.

It would make a final payment of R20m, including R1.82m in interest, on the third anniversary of the first date.

"This is quite a hefty fine for us," Stefanutti Stocks CEO Willie Meyburgh said on Wednesday.

The company was penalised in proportion to turnover in 2010, when construction firms were riding high on South Africa’s hosting of the Soccer World Cup.

"We have decided we are not going to fight (the penalties) and would rather settle and get it behind us," Mr Meyburgh said.

He also said the commission was still investigating other contracts falling outside the fast-track settlement process.

The commission launched the fast-track settlement process in February 2011, inviting construction companies to disclose projects subject to bid-rigging.

This ran concurrently with the commission’s corporate leniency policy, in which the first company to disclose a rigged project would earn conditional immunity for that project.

The commission received applications from 21 companies in the construction industry, including South Africa’s top six construction groups. These covered 300 projects worth an estimated R47bn.

From these, 160 projects were prescribed, while 140 were not prescribed, or were not eligible for settlement within the timeframe stipulated for prosecution.

Basil Read CEO Marius Heyns, whose company was fined R95m in the fast-track settlement process, said in July that there had "definitely" been anticompetitive behaviour in the industry.

In February 2009, the commission began investigating alleged prohibited practices by firms relating to collusive conduct in the construction of 2010 Soccer World Cup stadiums. Later that year it initiated a wider investigation into prohibited practices relating to collusion in the construction industry.

© BDlive 2013