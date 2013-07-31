Brikor in provisional liquidation, shares suspended

BRIKOR said the Kwazulu-Natal High Court on Wednesday granted an order for the provisional liquidation of the business after FirstRand Bank launched an application on July 12 for its liquidation. The AltX-listed maker of bricks, roof tiles and clay pipes said the return date is scheduled for October 8.

In a later stock exchange news service statement Brikor said that its shares had been suspended on the JSE with immediate effect. In June, the company gave notice of the late submission of its financial statements, after the JSE said it had failed to submit the statements within the regulatory three-month period.

Brikor’s listing had accordingly been annotated with an “RE” to indicate that its listing was under threat of suspension and possible termination. The company subsequently released its annual financial statements on June 26.

Brikor said yesterday in a stock exchange announcement that the legal dispute between itself and its banker, FirstRand, was in relation to default clauses of the bank’s financial agreements with the company. However, executives at the company declined to comment further on Wednesday.

On instruction of the banking group, Brikor had earlier instituted a restructuring plan, which had resulted in the sale of assets as requested by the banking group.

This process started in 2011, with the final sales of assets coming last year. All monies received were used to reduce the total amount owed to the bank.

The effects of the restructuring and continuing litigation were reported in the company’s annual financial statements released on June 26.

These results indicated that Brikor’s financial position had improved, with profit after tax coming in at R44m.

In the year ended February, Brikor saw turnover leap 66% to R223.8m from R134.8m in the previous year.

Attributable income in the period shot up 200.5% to R32.9m, from a loss of R32.8m previously. The significant growth in revenue was attributed to the addition of coal sales to the group, along with increased sales in its aggregate division. In its results announcement in June, it said its focus had “returned to core operations”, while its coal operations were successfully commissioned.

“Gross profit percentage improved visibly as a result of cost management and high margins achieved in the coal and aggregate divisions, increased volumes in the aggregate division and an improvement in yields in the brick division,” Brikor said at the time.

But the company’s market capitalisation had nonetheless fallen 36.4% to R44.1m from R69.2m in the period.