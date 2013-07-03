Construction sector profit margin nearly half what it was at its peak

A REPORT on the South African construction industry spanning the past five years shows that profit margins in the industry declined from 5% in 2009, when it performed at its peak, to 2.8% in 2011.

The report by Statistics South Africa, a follow-up on results released at the end of 2012, shows that profit margins in the construction industry were the lowest among nine industries contributing to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Despite being the lowest contributor to GDP, the construction industry employs nearly 1-million people in the formal and informal sectors, contributing 7.9% to employment.

The report was released in Pretoria on Wednesday morning by statistician-general Pali Lehohla and senior members of his team.

The mining and quarrying industry had a profit margin of 16.5% in 2011. The figure for finance, property and business services was 12.1%, community, social and personal services had a profit margin of 9.2%, and the number for electricity, gas and water supply was 8.5%.

According to the report, expenditure in the construction industry amounted to R256bn in 2011, with income of R267bn, which included interest, insurance and losses on financial and other assets.

Pierre Fourie, operations director at Master Builders South Africa, said after the presentation that the results of the study came as no surprise.

He said the levels of activity in the industry were not what they had been during peak periods, but the industry had not seen the large-scale closure or liquidation of businesses.