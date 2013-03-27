SUMMIT TV: Master Drilling explores mining mechanisation

DANIE Pretorius is chief executive of Master Drilling

SUMMIT TV: Master Drilling listed on the main board of the JSE in December 2012 and this company is the only specialised drilling services company on the local bourse. Master Drilling published its numbers for the period ending December 2012, which included revenues up slightly to $99.7m and adjusted headline earnings per share climbing to 14.1 US cents. Danie, you say your company is borehole drilling — raise boring — how is that different to conventional drilling?

DANIE PRETORIUS: What this means is we drill holes up to seven or eight metres in diameter, which is very different to the normal borehole that one is used to — we use gravity as part of the process. Typically, what we do is there’s a 400mm hole from the surface drilled underground and then, for excavation, at the bottom a reamer is hooked up that could be anything from one metre to seven or eight metres and then we would ream that back, and that is referred to as raise boring, with the chippings falling down with gravity and removed from the bottom and sent to the surface.

STV: The technology is obviously very advanced, and you’re also looking at a new type of boring that is horizontal.

DP: That’s not a type of boring that has been tried in the past — not much has been done to take that foward — but we have a local client in South Africa that we have been working with in the past couple of months, where we like to think we can get that going before June this year. This is something we are very excited about and — with the labour issues mechanisation — is something to look at.

STV: How big is the market potential for this going to be?

DP: Horizontal drilling could in some cases be an alternative to conventional development. Conventional mining does have challenges in terms of safety and labour issues we’ve experienced in the past year. We believe horzontal drilling is applicable in mining.

STV: Is this going to be the next big thing in mining?

DP: It’s probably early days. If you ask me, in the second half of the year I’d probably have more to add to this but I think it’s something to watch.

STV: You have a number of long term contracts. Who is that with and which sectors?

DP: Typically, our clients are from the main mining houses, right down to junior miners. I’d like to think around 70% of our clients are the bigger mining companies. Typically, that’s Anglo American, Gold Fields and Impala and, going abroad, Codelco in South America and going up into Africa Randgold. So around 70% of our clients are major players.

STV: What is the split between local and foreign?

DP: In 2011 the rand versus dollar income was 60% rands and 40% dollar-based, where that’s swung around and is pretty close to 30% and 70% dollar-based at the moment, which is nice as a rand hedge, so we are very excited about that.

STV: Is your target 30:70?

DP: I think that’s realistic at least for 2013. We have just been awarded a huge contract at Kumba, which will be more than R1bn over the next five years and that may distort the figure, at least in the short term. We’d like to think that would be around 30:70 going forward.

STV: Were you impacted by the labour issues in the industry last year?

DP: Fortunately not. We took a view on platinum last year and sent seven or eight machines to South America. When the labour issues started in the second half of the year, fortunately for us, most of the machines had already been sent out. We downscaled operations in South Africa by about 30% last year and we’d like to think this is going to be the level for 2013 and 2014.

STV: Your objective is to be a leading global specialised drilling services company. What is your strategy?

DP: I think where we are coming from is boring could be vertical or horizontal, it could be on an incline. With the mechanisation drive in the mines, we believe there is a huge opportunity for a company like ours to diversify more into tunnel boring and vertical shaft boring, maybe decline and incline drilling. There is huge scope and I think any specialised drilling company — and especially now, with raise boring — should have a great future, especially with mines that are trying to mechanise wherever possible.

STV: These are big plans. When do you see yourselves having to go back to the market for financing?

DP: Our view is to grow the company in double digits going forward, especially on the dollar line, where, if we can do that, we are going to do well over the next few years. I don’t foresee anything in 2013 and maybe not even in 2014.

STV: Do you still want to list in London?

DP: No, we’ve walked that path and I think that’s done.

STV: Why not?

DP: The feedback from investors there was quite clear — that if they want to buy a share in a South African company they are quite comfortable with the JSE and with the regulations here, so there is no reason why they would buy a share on AIM with their experience of the JSE.

STV: Thirty-seven percent of your shares are held by the public. What percentage of that is foreign?

DP: Not much. I haven’t seen the latest figures but I’d guess 80% of that book is made up of Coronation and Investec and the balance local investors.

STV: In your JSE Sens announcement, intriguingly, you say that in your annual report you will give more details about the targets for the next three years.

DP: We would like to grow the company organically. In the past, we tried to enter at least two markets every year. This year we have Mali and Colombia and we are already into Guatemala so I think, for this year, we are probably okay. Next year we would probably consider India again, if not in the second half of this year. Those are the new areas. Organic growth is going to come from Chile, Peru and Mexico and then there is West Africa that we are very excited about as there is great opportunity for a company of our size providing the services we provide there.

STV: Any acquisitions?

DP: No. We have investigated some opportunities but I don’t think so for 2013. What we would consider is specific joint ventures, which would be to open up markets like Europe and maybe Asia.