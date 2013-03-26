Companies / Industrials

Master Drilling posts 19.6% increase in adjusted headline earnings

26 March 2013 - 20:24 PM Nick Hedley

MASTER Drilling Group, which  listed on the JSE in December,  reported a 19.6% increase in  adjusted headline earnings per  share on Tuesday, to 115.5c for the  year ended December.

The specialised drilling services group operating in the mining sector “delivered results that  are in line with our expectations,  even prior to the industry strikes”,  CEO Danie Pretorius said.

“One of the major contributing  factors to the positive results was  our strategy to continuously grow  our fleet and thus support growth  into 2014,” Mr Pretorius said.

The group, a global operator  headquartered in Fochville, North  West province, had a market  capitalisation at the end of  December of R1.3bn. At Tuesday’s closing price of R8.20, its  market cap was R1.2bn.

At listing on December 20, Master Drilling raised R352.5m, before expenses, in equity issues.

The money was allocated to  reducing expensive debt on the  balance sheets of the group’s  Brazilian companies.

Capital raised was also  directed to the acquisition of new  machines at a cost of R190m,  which were required to grow the  company, Master Drilling said.

The group’s gearing ratio was  11.9% in the 2012 financial year,  compared with 33.5% in the previous year.

Mr Pretorius said the group  added 10 machines to its Raisebore fleet, which now stood at 88,  and another 10 to the group’s  exploration drilling division,  which covers underground production drilling.

“In so doing, we will be able to  service demand, grow organically  where we currently operate, and  venture into new areas at a rate of  at least two new countries every  year,” he said.

The group’s strategy included  improving performance through  an automation upgrade plan  which was meant to foster skills  development with training in  sophisticated computerised systems, Mr Pretorius said.

Master Drilling was also  looking at joint ventures in Europe and Asia.

The group recently signed  strategic agreements with major  and mid-tier companies, which Mr  Pretorius said was a step towards  achieving some of Master  Drilling’s strategic objectives.

Master Drilling said strategic  initiatives for the current financial  year included growth of the  revenue base from existing markets and services, as well as from expansion into new geographical  areas and drilling services.

