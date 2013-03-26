Master Drilling posts 19.6% increase in adjusted headline earnings

MASTER Drilling Group, which listed on the JSE in December, reported a 19.6% increase in adjusted headline earnings per share on Tuesday, to 115.5c for the year ended December.

The specialised drilling services group operating in the mining sector “delivered results that are in line with our expectations, even prior to the industry strikes”, CEO Danie Pretorius said.

“One of the major contributing factors to the positive results was our strategy to continuously grow our fleet and thus support growth into 2014,” Mr Pretorius said.

The group, a global operator headquartered in Fochville, North West province, had a market capitalisation at the end of December of R1.3bn. At Tuesday’s closing price of R8.20, its market cap was R1.2bn.

At listing on December 20, Master Drilling raised R352.5m, before expenses, in equity issues.

The money was allocated to reducing expensive debt on the balance sheets of the group’s Brazilian companies.

Capital raised was also directed to the acquisition of new machines at a cost of R190m, which were required to grow the company, Master Drilling said.

The group’s gearing ratio was 11.9% in the 2012 financial year, compared with 33.5% in the previous year.

Mr Pretorius said the group added 10 machines to its Raisebore fleet, which now stood at 88, and another 10 to the group’s exploration drilling division, which covers underground production drilling.

“In so doing, we will be able to service demand, grow organically where we currently operate, and venture into new areas at a rate of at least two new countries every year,” he said.

The group’s strategy included improving performance through an automation upgrade plan which was meant to foster skills development with training in sophisticated computerised systems, Mr Pretorius said.

Master Drilling was also looking at joint ventures in Europe and Asia.

The group recently signed strategic agreements with major and mid-tier companies, which Mr Pretorius said was a step towards achieving some of Master Drilling’s strategic objectives.

Master Drilling said strategic initiatives for the current financial year included growth of the revenue base from existing markets and services, as well as from expansion into new geographical areas and drilling services.