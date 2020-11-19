Life Healthcare cautiously optimistic even as it eyes second-wave threat in SA
The group estimates the first wave of the pandemic cost its Southern African operations R2.3bn in lost revenue, but it’s now better prepared
19 November 2020 - 08:23
UPDATED 19 November 2020 - 14:40
Life Healthcare, SA’s second-biggest JSE-listed private hospital operator, says patient volumes in SA are recovering, but has some concerns about a second wave after the pandemic shaved off R2.1bn in operational profits in its year to end-September.
The unprecedented economic effects of Covid-19 have not escaped hospital operators, who had to grapple with a fall-off in patient volumes as people delayed non-essential surgeries, as well as additional pandemic-related health and safety costs...
