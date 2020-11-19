Companies / Healthcare Life Healthcare cautiously optimistic even as it eyes second-wave threat in SA The group estimates the first wave of the pandemic cost its Southern African operations R2.3bn in lost revenue, but it’s now better prepared BL PREMIUM

Life Healthcare, SA’s second-biggest JSE-listed private hospital operator, says patient volumes in SA are recovering, but has some concerns about a second wave after the pandemic shaved off R2.1bn in operational profits in its year to end-September.

The unprecedented economic effects of Covid-19 have not escaped hospital operators, who had to grapple with a fall-off in patient volumes as people delayed non-essential surgeries, as well as additional pandemic-related health and safety costs...