Ascendis may get boost from drug used for Covid-19

Ascendis Health said in a trading update on Wednesday that it was too soon to tell what the financial effect of a rapid increase in demand for chloroquine would be, after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the use of the antimalarial drug for Covid-19.

The group’s Cyprus-based Remedica unit manufactures chloroquine, and while there are no approved treatments for Covid-19, it is being used in emergencies. Chloroquine has been submitted to the FDA for testing to establish long-term efficacy and safety in the US, resulting in a significant increase in demand.

Remedica manufactures generic pharmaceuticals focusing on antiretrovirals (ARVs) and antibiotic treatments, which remain important both in combating HIV/Aids as well as offsetting the effects of Covid-19 on those who have compromised immune systems, Ascendis said.

The group said in an update that its Ascendis Pharma business in SA continues to manufacture at maximum capacity, and is seeing increased demand. However, the group’s medical devices business is expected to be hit by Covid-19, as elective surgeries have either been cancelled or postponed during the pandemic.

The export of medical devices to other African countries is also being affected, the group said.

In morning trade on Wednesday, the Ascendis share price had jumped 17.39% to 54c, though it has still lost more than 85% of its value over the past 12 months.