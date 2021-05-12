Companies / Healthcare Ascendis looks set to be sole SA player after agreeing to debt-for-asset swap The debt-laden group’s shares rose more than 10% after it said it had struck a deal with lenders to swap many of its best assets for debt BL PREMIUM

Debt-ravaged health group Ascendis has struck a deal with lenders that involves it exchanging its European businesses to clear about €447m (R7.6bn) in debt, leaving the company with assets only in SA.

After mulling numerous options, including delisting, selling businesses “with a fire sale sign above the door”, or a rights issue, Ascendis believes its restructuring deal is by far the best option, CEO Mark Sardi said in a presentation on Wednesday...