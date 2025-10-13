Aspen’s shares rise as Sahpra approves Mounjaro for weight loss
Aspen launched Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro in December 2024 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in SA
13 October 2025 - 11:04
Aspen Pharmacare’s shares rose on Monday after the group said it had received approval from the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) for the diabetes treatment drug, Mounjaro (tirzepatide) , as a chronic weight management treatment.
Sahpra approved a new indication for the once-weekly prescription only treatment as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management, effective from October, the group said...
