Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: The link between sleep and risk

Business Day TV spoke with Ron Whelan the CEO of Discovery Health

10 October 2025 - 15:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Discovery has announced a global first - the integration of sleep into health, wellness and insurance. Business Day TV spoke to Ron Whelan, the CEO of Discovery Health, about why the company has identified sleep as such a crucial area of focus.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Dis-Chem’s leadership changes ‘could boost ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Anglo chief blames decades of poor policy for ...
Companies / Mining
3.
JSE taps insider Valdene Reddy as new CEO
Companies / Financial Services
4.
SA Corporate exits Bluff Towers in R545m deal
Companies / Property
5.
Fintech founders rake in billions as big firms ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.