Sanlam Private Equity inks deal to acquire Old Mutual Private Equity’s Medhold
OMPE is exiting its investment in medical devices supplier seven years after investing
07 October 2025 - 19:26
Old Mutual Private Equity (OMPE), which has carved a name for itself over the past two decades as SA’s leading investor in privately owned businesses, is exiting its investment in medical devices supplier Medhold, seven years after investing in the outfit.
OMPE’s rival in the private equity space, Sanlam Private Equity, has signed a deal to acquire Medhold for an undisclosed amount...
