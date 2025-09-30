Discovery medical scheme defers 2026 contribution increase
Thanks in part to better-than-anticipated returns on its investments, DHMS expects to end the year with a solvency ratio of 31.5%
30 September 2025 - 14:32
In a move not seen since the Covid-19 pandemic, Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) will return some of its unexpectedly high reserves to members and defer its 2026 contribution increase for three months.
DHMS is SA’s biggest open medical scheme, with more than 2.7-million beneficiaries. Thanks in part to better-than-anticipated returns on its investments, it expects to end the year with a solvency ratio of 31.5%, significantly higher than the statutory requirement of 25%...
