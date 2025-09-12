Ascendis Health plans to delist from JSE
The company is offering to repurchase shares from shareholders at 97c per share
12 September 2025 - 09:48
Ascendis Health plans to delist from the JSE and repurchase shares from shareholders using internally generated resources.
The health and wellness group said on Friday that the board had initiated a process for a potential delisting, together with a conditional offer to repurchase shares at 97c cash per share...
