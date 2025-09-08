Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy has launched in SA, where obesity affects nearly half of adults, but the company is facing competition from existing treatments and other market players. Business Day TV spoke to Novo Nordisk’s head of legal, ethics, compliance and quality, Jonas Lind Hansen, for more insight.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Novo’s Wegovy enters SA’s weight-loss market
Business Day TV speaks to Jonas Lind Hansen, Novo Nordisk’s head of legal, ethics, compliance & quality, for more insights
Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy has launched in SA, where obesity affects nearly half of adults, but the company is facing competition from existing treatments and other market players. Business Day TV spoke to Novo Nordisk’s head of legal, ethics, compliance and quality, Jonas Lind Hansen, for more insight.
ALSO READ:
Aspen to slash manufacturing unit costs to unlock value
WATCH: A closer look at Adcock’s annual performance
Riding high on Wegovy, Novo doubled its workforce. Now layoffs loom
Adcock earnings rescued by rebound in second half
CSL to cut workforce, spin off vaccine arm
Ailing UnitedHealth soars after Buffett bets on upturn
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.