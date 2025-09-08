subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Novo Nordisk’s weight-loss drug Wegovy has launched in SA, where obesity affects nearly half of adults, but the company is facing competition from existing treatments and other market players. Business Day TV spoke to Novo Nordisk’s head of legal, ethics, compliance and quality, Jonas Lind Hansen, for more insight.

ALSO READ:

Aspen to slash manufacturing unit costs to unlock value

CEO Stephen Saad says performance of the sterile unit is a drag on earnings
Companies
5 days ago

WATCH: A closer look at Adcock’s annual performance

Business Day TV speaks to Andy Hall, CEO of Adcock
Companies
2 weeks ago

Riding high on Wegovy, Novo doubled its workforce. Now layoffs loom

Lean times for Danish drugmaker as margins shrink and it loses ground to competition
Companies
2 weeks ago

Adcock earnings rescued by rebound in second half

Adcock will soon delist from the JSE and operate as a privately held company after India’s Natco offered R75 a share for a 36% stake in Adcock
Companies
2 weeks ago

CSL to cut workforce, spin off vaccine arm

Shares tumble as company seeks annualised savings of up to $550m over three years
Companies
2 weeks ago

Ailing UnitedHealth soars after Buffett bets on upturn

Shares rise as Berkshire Hathaway investment seen as psychological reassurance
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MTN boss quashes renewed Telkom takeover rumour
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sanlam CEO says TymeBank is banking’s next big ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
ArcelorMittal’s talks to sell SA unit stall over ...
Companies
4.
Chinese carmakers break into SA’s top 10
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Aspen to slash manufacturing unit costs to unlock ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.