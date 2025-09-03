Aspen says it had a challenging financial year. The pharmaceuticals group has posted a 3% dip in revenue and a 42% decline in headline earnings per share amid high restructuring costs incurred in China, and the impact of a contractual dispute in its manufacturing division. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Aspen CFO Sean Capazorio.
