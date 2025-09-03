subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Aspen says it had a challenging financial year. The pharmaceuticals group has posted a 3% dip in revenue and a 42% decline in headline earnings per share amid high restructuring costs incurred in China, and the impact of a contractual dispute in its manufacturing division. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Aspen CFO Sean Capazorio.

