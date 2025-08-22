Companies / Healthcare

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: A closer look at Adcock’s annual performance

Business Day TV speaks to Andy Hall, CEO of Adcock

22 August 2025 - 15:33
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Adcock Ingram’s warehouse and distribution facility in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Adcock Ingram’s warehouse and distribution facility in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Adcock Ingram posted a 1.6% rise in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) after demand for its over-the-counter and consumer healthcare products improved in the second half of the year. Business Day TV sat down with the company’s CEO, Andy Hall, for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shareholder activists take aim at Shoprite’s low ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
US proxy advisory firm opposes re-election of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Exxaro makes management changes to reflect ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Blue Label shares gain the most in a month on ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Supermarket meals take bite out of Spur’s profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.