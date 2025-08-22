Adcock Ingram’s warehouse and distribution facility in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Adcock Ingram posted a 1.6% rise in full-year headline earnings per share (HEPS) after demand for its over-the-counter and consumer healthcare products improved in the second half of the year. Business Day TV sat down with the company’s CEO, Andy Hall, for more detail.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: A closer look at Adcock’s annual performance
Business Day TV speaks to Andy Hall, CEO of Adcock
