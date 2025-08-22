Aspen stock falls as impairments and restructuring costs weigh on earnings
The group’s normalised HEPS are expected to be 27-32% lower for the year ended June
22 August 2025 - 10:10
Shares in Aspen Pharmacare slumped 15% in early trade on Friday after it said it would report lower earnings for the year after incurring impairments of R4.1bn and increased restructuring costs.
At 9.30am on the JSE, shares were down 14.7% at R95.69...
