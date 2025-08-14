Companies / Healthcare

Weight-loss drugs race gathers pace as Novo Nordisk debuts Wegovy in SA

SA a key market for weight-loss drugs with 20-million overweight people and less than 1% receiving treatment

14 August 2025 - 20:21
by Nqobile Dludla and Siyanda Mthethwa
Boxes of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy. Picture: VICTORIA KLESTY/REUTERS
Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk introduced its weight-loss drug Wegovy in SA on Thursday, marking its debut in Africa and stepping up competition with Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro which launched in the country eight months ago.

SA has the continent’s fourth-highest number of adults with diabetes, according to the International Diabetes Federation, making it a key growth opportunity.

“One in two adults right now in SA is living with excess weight or obesity,” Sara Norcross, general manager of Novo Nordisk SA, said at the launch event.

“Wegovy is the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 right now that is registered for weight management,” she added, referring to a class of therapies known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that make people feel fuller for longer.

Novo already sells Ozempic in SA for diabetes treatment.

Eli Lilly also sells Mounjaro only for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in SA, through Aspen Pharmacare, though some people take the drug for weight loss.

Wegovy, already launched in 35 countries, will be available in five dose strengths in SA, and its pricing will be disclosed next week, the company said.

Mounjaro, also a once-weekly injectable treatment, is priced from R3,400 for four vials of its lowest dose, depending on the pharmacy or clinic.

Novo plans to expand Wegovy into other African markets, Norcross told Reuters, as part of a push to boost sales outside the US.

“I believe it’s going to be launching in Egypt soon, and registrations are being submitted for other countries too,” she said.

The company generates the bulk of its profits from Wegovy sales in the US, where it competes with Eli Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro.

More than a billion people have obesity worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO), and about 70% of them live in low and middle-income countries, highlighting the potential impact of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy in underserved markets.

In SA, about 20-million people are overweight or obese, though less than 1% receive treatment, Norcross said.

The WHO plans to back the use of weight-loss drugs to treat obesity in adults for the first time, Reuters reported in May, signalling a significant shift in the agency’s stance on tackling the global health challenge.

Reuters

